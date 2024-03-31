The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,539 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GS traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $417.69. 2,409,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,729. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $419.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.10.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

