Realta Investment Advisors Sells 3,438 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVE stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,537. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average is $168.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.