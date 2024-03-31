Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,344 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.14. The stock had a trading volume of 871,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $230.87. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.80 and a 200 day moving average of $190.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

