Realta Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,393 shares of company stock worth $5,581,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.74. 1,650,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,281. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.83. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Stephens lowered their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.07.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

