Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.
Insight Select Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Insight Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Insight Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105. Insight Select Income Fund has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $16.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51.
Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
