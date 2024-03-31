BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 468 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after purchasing an additional 289,818 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,556,000 after purchasing an additional 52,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,970,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.96. 1,480,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,230. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $88.01 and a 12-month high of $115.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.08.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

