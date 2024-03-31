BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $260.72. 196,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,456. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

