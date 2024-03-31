ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Increases Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. 17,557,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,373,348. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

