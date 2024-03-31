Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,386 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.39. 6,784,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,613,665. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.11. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

