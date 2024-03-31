ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 157 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $273,045,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $160,816,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.15. 5,909,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,617. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DLTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.