Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.86. The company had a trading volume of 459,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,999. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

