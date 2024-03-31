525 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Bought by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $577,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $577,409.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

VRTX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $418.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,282. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $310.90 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.