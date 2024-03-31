Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 87.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,192,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,535. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

