Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1,548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 45.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 105.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of FL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,686,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,200. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FL. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Get Our Latest Report on FL

About Foot Locker

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.