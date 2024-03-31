Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 51,420.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BCX traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 504,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,816. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

