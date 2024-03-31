BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 1,263 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3 %

BAC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.92. 42,262,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,336,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

