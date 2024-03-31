Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 1,300 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,041 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of LEVI traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at $705,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at $705,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,916 shares of company stock worth $1,506,291. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

