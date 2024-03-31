Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,092,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 77,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. 2,672,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,339,693. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

