Realta Investment Advisors Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $344.20. 707,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,965. The company has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.62 and a 200-day moving average of $306.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $241.02 and a one year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

