Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $344.20. 707,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,965. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $241.02 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.76. The company has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

