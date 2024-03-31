Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,161 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.02. 3,280,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,398. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

