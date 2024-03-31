Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,956 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,157,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,078,758. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

