Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 2.3% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,159 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 64,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

