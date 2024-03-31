Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.9% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $148.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

