PFG Advisors Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.22. 9,090,972 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

