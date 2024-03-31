Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (PAAA) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on April 5th

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2986 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PAAA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.97. 25,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,881. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $51.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pgim Aaa Clo Etf

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 210,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,608,000.

