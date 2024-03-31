AB Ultra Short Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.23 (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2265 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA YEAR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 76,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,573. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.89 and a 1 year high of $52.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $301,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $357,000.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

