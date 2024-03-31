BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1721 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XTEN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,577. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.41% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.