BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

XHLF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. 135,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $50.39.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 77,156 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,736,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 22,472 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,222,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 506.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 19,776 shares during the period.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.