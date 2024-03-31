AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.21

AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2117 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from AB High Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

AB High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AB High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,741. AB High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AB High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AB High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in AB High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,103,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AB High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,222,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in AB High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,268,000.

AB High Yield ETF Company Profile

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

