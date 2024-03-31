Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Update

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the February 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Incitec Pivot Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS INCZY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. 9,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,817. Incitec Pivot has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84.

Incitec Pivot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Incitec Pivot’s previous dividend of $0.03. Incitec Pivot’s payout ratio is 50.34%.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

