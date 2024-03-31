Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Short Interest Up 17.8% in March

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 29th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 4.7 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 42,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,666. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.3516 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.