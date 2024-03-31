iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,455 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILTB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,369,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 58.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.11. The company had a trading volume of 97,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,072. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

