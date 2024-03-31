Short Interest in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Drops By 11.4%

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the February 29th total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ES

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.77. 1,921,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.10. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -226.98%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.