Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Up 17.8% in March

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,500 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 29th total of 676,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $318.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $212.50 and a 12-month high of $324.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.42.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

