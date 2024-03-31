Fermata Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 355.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,387 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,667 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,420,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,976,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,302,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 465,165 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,714,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 552,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

FCEL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,406,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,581,083. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 105.56%. The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

