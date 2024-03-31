Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,922,464 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.