Denali Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lennox International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in Lennox International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 10,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $488.76. 139,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.50. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.00 and a 1-year high of $501.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 671.77% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens raised Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $415.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.58.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

