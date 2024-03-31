Fermata Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 26,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 11,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 121,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,594,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

