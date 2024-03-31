Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.2 %

SLB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,032,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,147,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.87.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

