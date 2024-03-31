Life Planning Partners Inc Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after buying an additional 7,569,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after buying an additional 4,234,737 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,029. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.