Fermata Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $37,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,441. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.85 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

