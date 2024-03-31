Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. 6,862,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,068,596. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

