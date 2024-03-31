Realta Investment Advisors Sells 923 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Realta Investment Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after buying an additional 200,697 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after buying an additional 105,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $41.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,862,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,068,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

