Life Planning Partners Inc Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 161,791 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 53,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

