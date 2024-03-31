PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LONZ) Declares $0.24 Dividend

PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LONZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

LONZ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.15. 29,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,435. PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $51.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LONZ – Free Report) by 120,000.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.45% of PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LONZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks current income through the active management of US dollar-denominated senior floating rate bank loans that are rated below investment grade. LONZ was launched on Jun 8, 2022 and is managed by PIMCO.

