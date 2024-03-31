DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (DMBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1872 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from DoubleLine Mortgage ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DMBS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,887. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $50.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Mortgage ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Company Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

