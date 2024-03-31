DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1872 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from DoubleLine Mortgage ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DMBS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.69. 11,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,887. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $50.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.72% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Company Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

