Pax Dollar Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $147.68 million and approximately $792,055.00 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 147,734,649 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

