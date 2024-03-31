JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI) Announces $0.15 Dividend

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.39. 12,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,714. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $49.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,408,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,320,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $645,000.

